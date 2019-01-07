Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE opened at $13.93 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Aldrich bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,214.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 227,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 205,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.