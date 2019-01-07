Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Trading 13.1% Higher

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares traded up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $2.16. 11,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 861,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNAT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 178,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

