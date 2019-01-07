Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMTL. Noble Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.

CMTL opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

