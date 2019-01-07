Comparing General Motors (GM) and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (ELIO)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

General Motors has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 0.56% 25.81% 4.46% ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH does not pay a dividend. General Motors pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Motors and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $145.59 billion 0.32 -$3.86 billion $6.62 5.03 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Motors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for General Motors and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 5 10 0 2.56 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 36.81%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Summary

General Motors beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells cars, trucks, and crossovers to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions, as well as information technology services. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

