Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Clovis’ sole marketed drug Rubraca has registered a slower-than-expected sales growth owing to rising competition. Although Clovis received approval for the label expansion in second-line maintenance setting in the United States, irrespective of BRCA-mutation, its adoption is facing challenges. An approval in similar indication in Europe in anticipated in early 2019. Moreover, several studies on Rubraca, targeting different types of ovarian cancer patients, are currently underway. Successful development is likely to bolster the prospect of the drug. The company is actively working on expanding the label of Rubraca as monotherapy or combination therapy in and beyond ovarian cancer. Clovis’ shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

CLVS has been the topic of several other reports. reissued a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $966.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.74. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 9.03.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $30,620.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,414,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 461,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 27.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 187,071 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

