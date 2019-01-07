Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cloud Peak Energy operates as a producer of low sulfur, high quality, sub-bituminous coal in the United States. It owns and operates three surface coal mines in the Powder River Basin named: Antelope, Cordero Rojo and the Spring Creek Mine. The Antelope Mine and Cordero Rojo Mine are located in Wyoming and the Spring Creek Mine is located near Decker, Montana. The company is headquartered in Gillette, Wyoming. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLD. MKM Partners set a $2.00 target price on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

CLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 4,739,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,500. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.52.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $233.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 472,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 170,530 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloud Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloud Peak Energy Company Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

