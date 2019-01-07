Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,859,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,636,008.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $102,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,365. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 837,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 815,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,991,000 after purchasing an additional 782,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,622,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,847,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,521,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,289. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

