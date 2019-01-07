Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,447,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,244,000 after buying an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,084,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,080,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,745,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,277,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after buying an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,217,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,630,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $3,847,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,492,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.07. 1,385,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

