Citigroup Increases Berry Global Group (BERY) Price Target to $60.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. 4,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,684. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,910,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 358,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 153.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 184.0% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 267,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,429,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,077,000 after purchasing an additional 158,823 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

