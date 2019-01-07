Citigroup Cuts National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Price Target to $29.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOV. Zacks Investment Research restated a strong sell rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Argus set a $46.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

