CIGNA (CI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Cowen initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CIGNA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.79.

NYSE:CI opened at $188.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. CIGNA has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIGNA will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $42,378.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 172.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter valued at $682,210,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter valued at $302,517,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 18.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 706.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 812,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

