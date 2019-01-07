Christopher Moser Sells 34,296 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stock

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) EVP Christopher Moser sold 34,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $1,311,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

