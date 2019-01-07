Chinook Energy (CKE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. 268,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 130,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$7.78 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chinook Energy Inc. will post -0.029999997857143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Energy Company Profile (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company's principal oil and natural gas properties include 31,350 net acres of land located in Birley/Umbach area, Northeast British Columbia; 75,756 net acres of land located in Martin Creek/Black-Conroy area, Northeast British Columbia; 23,482 net acres of land located in Gold Creek and Knopcik areas, Northwest Alberta; and 24,570 net acres of land located in Boundary Lake area, Northeast British Columbia.

