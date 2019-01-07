Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 181,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 85,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 875,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $110.82 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.02.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

