Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,705 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,452,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,420,720,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,418,813,000 after purchasing an additional 252,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $30,666.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $88,100.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $437,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,106 shares of company stock worth $1,239,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 292,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,200. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

