Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is a self-advised hotel investment company focused on investments in upper upscale hotels in business, airport, convention markets, and select-service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.55.

NYSE CHSP opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $242,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $266,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 37.3% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $397,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

