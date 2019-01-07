Chemours (CC) Shares Gap Up to $31.07

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.42, but opened at $31.07. Chemours shares last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 62578 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $276,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 42.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

