Chemed (CHE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $310.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Chemed consistently outperformed its industry. We note that, the company’s both the subsidiaries are consistently registering strong sales. In the last-reported third quarter, the Roto-Rooter business saw consistent growth on strong performance by the core plumbing and drain cleaning service segments as well as solid growth in water restoration. VITAS on the other hand registered solid admissions and expanded average daily census. The expansion in margins buoy optimism. The raised guidance for 2018 hints at a brighter picture ahead. Of the major concerns, reimbursement-related issues, seasonality in business, a competitive landscape and dependence on government mandate pose challenges. Moreover, more than 95% of VITAS’ net patient service revenues consist of payments from the Medicare and Medicaid programs, which intensifies pricing pressure.”

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of CHE opened at $275.06 on Friday. Chemed has a 1 year low of $243.95 and a 1 year high of $335.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 657 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.30, for a total value of $204,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,258 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.74, for a total value of $92,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,413.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153 over the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Chemed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 8.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chemed by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

