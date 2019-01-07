CGI (GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.28 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $60.59. 4,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,675. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

CGI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

