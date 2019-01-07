Century Communities (CCS) Shares Up 5.2%

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.13. 638,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 417,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

The company has a market cap of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.88 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 38,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 298,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

