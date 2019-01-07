Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSFL. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Sunday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of CSFL stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $22.60. 637,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,314. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ernest S. Pinner bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,024.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,515.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Mcpherson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,921.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,225 shares of company stock worth $303,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the third quarter worth about $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 300.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the second quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

