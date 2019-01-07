Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.69. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 248861 shares traded.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after acquiring an additional 711,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 694,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

