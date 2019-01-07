Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,648,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.3% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,455,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307,660 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 47.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,189,000 after purchasing an additional 738,063 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,618,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,991 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

