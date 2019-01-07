Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Receives C$5.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJ. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider David Kelly bought 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,922.00. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny bought 69,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,760.00. Insiders acquired a total of 127,150 shares of company stock worth $342,741 over the last quarter.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$2.49 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$87.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.229999999076305 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is -17.32%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

