Capgemini (CGEMY) & The Hackett Group (HCKT) Financial Analysis

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 11.48% 22.48% 14.18%

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Capgemini pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hackett Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. The Hackett Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capgemini and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.24%. Given The Hackett Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Capgemini.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capgemini and The Hackett Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $14.45 billion 1.10 $926.84 million N/A N/A The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.67 $27.35 million $0.76 21.28

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group.

Volatility & Risk

Capgemini has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Capgemini on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise; ERP, enterprise performance management, and analytic solutions help clients in enhancing the value of their investments in enterprise software and business analytics; and SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration, as well as off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

