Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 268.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 196.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $110.48 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

