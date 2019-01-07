Campbell Soup (CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. ValuEngine cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

CPB stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 308,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,331,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

