Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $33.61 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $101.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $83.83 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/campbell-newman-asset-management-inc-has-33-61-million-holdings-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.