Camden Property Trust (CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 292,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,123. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $5,965,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,913.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,578 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.