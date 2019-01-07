Calix (CALX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Cowen upgraded Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calix from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.72. Calix has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar acquired 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 139,250 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,686,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Calix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

