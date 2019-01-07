Buckle Inc (BKE) Shares Sold by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the period. Buckle makes up about 1.8% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Buckle worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,447. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $960.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Buckle had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 4,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 3,914 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $75,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $32,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,534 shares of company stock worth $163,373. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

