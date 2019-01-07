Buckeye Partners (BPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Units of Buckeye Partners have outperformed its industry in the last one month. Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in the key geographical markets. Its organic capital growth projects will drive the performance in the domestic as well as in the international arenas. Along with the ongoing long-term projects of the partnership, the expansion of facilities in Tampa will increase connectivity and optionality for its customers by adding rail offloading capabilities, new barge dock capabilities and new pipeline connections. However, rising debt expenses and gradual stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for Buckeye Partners. The Buckeye Partners’ dependence on limited group of customers for bulk of its storage revenues could adversely impact the partnership’s performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BPL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 3,747.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 162,883 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth $143,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth $163,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

