Brokerages Set United Technologies Co. (UTX) Price Target at $149.80

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.97. 5,252,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. lifted its position in United Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 40,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.