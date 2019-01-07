Brokerages Set TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) PT at $34.47

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,061. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.