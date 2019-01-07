Brokerages Set Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) PT at $41.07

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $37.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. Newmont Mining has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Mining will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,448.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Natixis bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $23,387,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after buying an additional 208,625 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 281,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 67,187 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 445,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 136,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.