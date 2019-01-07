Brokerages Set New Gold Inc (NGD) PT at $1.28

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,000.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

Shares of TSE:NGD traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.27. 1,074,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,007. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.00, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post -0.0399999973333335 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

