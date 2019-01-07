Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) PT at $142.27

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.27.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.73 per share, for a total transaction of $460,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz bought 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.22 per share, for a total transaction of $191,273.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,156,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,825,000 after purchasing an additional 310,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

