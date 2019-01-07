Brokerages Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Target Price at $16.89

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LL. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. 837,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $12,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 461.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 493,921 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 299.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,298,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

