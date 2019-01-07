Brokerages Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Target Price at $16.89

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LL. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of LL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. 837,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $32.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $12,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 461.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 493,921 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 969,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 299.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 307,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,298,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.
