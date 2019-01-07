Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Price Target at $122.80

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

JPM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. 14,605,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,874,750. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $345.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

