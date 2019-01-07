Brokerages Set Diageo plc (DGE) PT at $2,877.00

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

DGE traded down GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,719 ($35.53). The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total transaction of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,794 ($36.51) per share, for a total transaction of £977,900 ($1,277,799.56). Insiders have purchased 65,016 shares of company stock worth $173,583,551 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

