Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Target Price at $5.08

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Baytex Energy by 131.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 2,505,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,813. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.70. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

