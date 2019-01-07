Brokerages Set Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Price Target at $46.50

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

BMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 662.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,126,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,976,000 after buying an additional 1,847,464 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 146.2% in the third quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,145,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 680,390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

