Brokerages Expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will announce $15.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Bankwell Financial Group reported sales of $15.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full year sales of $60.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $60.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $61.40 million, with estimates ranging from $61.10 million to $61.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bankwell Financial Group.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 1,662 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $44,508.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Clover Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $226.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.44. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.