Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post sales of $504.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $578.10 million and the lowest is $469.80 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 43,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,207,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,207,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,326,000 after buying an additional 465,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 96,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 854,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 97,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

