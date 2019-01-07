Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to announce sales of $165.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $165.20 million. Zendesk posted sales of $123.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $592.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.70 million to $593.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $783.12 million, with estimates ranging from $774.00 million to $813.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.37.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.58. 59,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,471. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.61. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $25,908.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,731,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $429,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,469,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,087,000 after buying an additional 360,069 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 396,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,087,000 after buying an additional 360,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.