Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $51.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 173.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $287,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,849. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $410.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

