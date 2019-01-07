Brokerages Anticipate Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will post sales of $84.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.79 million and the highest is $85.50 million. Tile Shop posted sales of $78.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year sales of $357.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.09 million to $358.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $376.54 million, with estimates ranging from $370.01 million to $381.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $89.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Tile Shop to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tile Shop to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,295. Tile Shop has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kamin bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $232,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $311,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 533,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,821 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

