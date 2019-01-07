Brokerages Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report sales of $299.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.70 million to $319.90 million. Hibbett Sports posted sales of $266.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIBB. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 717,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,954. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 93,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 93,431 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 162.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 279,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 59.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.