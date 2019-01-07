Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce $9.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,483.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.49 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 153,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,431. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $496.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,294,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,294,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

