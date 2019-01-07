Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.89 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 928,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 237,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

